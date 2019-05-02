The Debate over Higher Education and How to Pay for It
-
Candidates for treasurer of Chicago debate on Politics Tonight
-
Cook County Treasurer Signals Trouble Ahead with Pension System
-
Gov. Pritzker proposes legalizing marijuana, sports betting in budget address
-
Major shift in makeup of Chicago City Council after historic election
-
Preckwinkle’s comment about Lightfoot’s sexual orientation under scrutiny
-
-
Mayoral candidates face off on education, taxes and crime in WGN debate
-
Chicago makes history as Lori Lightfoot elected first openly gay, female African-American mayor
-
Mayoral candidates excluded from Fox 32 Chicago TV debate lash out
-
Chicago’s progressive candidates set sights on ‘sea change’ in City Council
-
Emanuel reflects on his legacy in Chicago: ‘We got our game back’
-
-
Valerie Jarrett Talks About Getting Her Start in Chicago Politics, Meeting the Obamas
-
Candidates make final push to voters as election only days away
-
Chicago mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day