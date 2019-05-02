Tim Anderson named American League Player of the Month for March and April

CHICAGO – He’s been productive, entertaining, and thought-provoking. He’s making noise with his hits, bat-flips, and base steals that have been the highlight of the first month of the White Sox season.

Yes, fans wanted Manny Machado to be with the team in 2019, but the guy playing shortstop right now is giving fans everything they could ever want to begin this campaign.

Major League Baseball recognized the exploits of Tim Anderson on Thursday when the infielder was named the American League’s Player of the Month for March and April. He did so primarily with his exploits at the plate, hitting .381 with six homers and 17 RBIs during the White Sox’s 22 games in the month.

On top of that, Anderson led the American League with nine stolen bases in April, which was just part of an entertaining month for the shortstop.

Most will remember his bat flip celebration during the April 17 game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, after he hit a towering home run in the fourth inning. Kansas City’s Brad Keller hit him with a pitch during his next at-bat, and in the ensuing melee, both he and Anderson were ejected and eventually suspended.

Anderson didn’t let that deter his enthusiasm for firing up his group, and delivered his most memorable hit of the season on Friday. Tied at 11, Anderson hit a walk-off homer against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, setting off a major celebration with his teammates.

The shortstop also continued his work in the community in Month and April, including hosting a Jackie Robinson Day viewing of the movie “42” on April 15th.

“All the work I do in the community is basically on the South Side, helping the less fortunate. Most of those kids are black. By me being a great example, a role model for them, being successful the way that I am and being the same color – I think it gives them hope,” Anderson said on the day of the screening.

His first month has certainly set an example, both in play and enthusiasm, making Anderson one of the leaders of the White Sox’s continued rebuild.