3 plead not guilty in death of son of ‘Chicago Fire’ staffer

CHICAGO — Three people accused in the beating death of the son of a former Chicago Fire Department chief have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The three, 20-year-old Jonathon Owens, 33-year-old Stacy Krisik, both of Evergreen Park, and 26-year-old Jessica Doherty of Chicago on Thursday entered pleas to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and unlawful restraint in Cook County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say on March 23, the three severely beat David Chikerotis in an apartment in the Chicago suburb of Evergreen Park. The 31-year-old Chikerotis was taken unresponsive to a hospital and died two days later.

David Chikerotis worked as a set designer on “Chicago Fire.” His father, retired Chicago Fire Chief Steve Chikerotis, serves as a technical adviser on the show and occasionally appears as the Steve Walker character.