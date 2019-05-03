Chicago police witness shooting, sparking ‘gun battle’ on West Side

Posted 8:56 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, May 3, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers were involved in a shootout Friday night in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

It started about 8:10 p.m. Friday when officers witnessed a shooting near Lawndale Avenue and Division Street, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. That shooting left a man wounded in critical condition. He later died.

Police chased the gunman, who began to run away on foot, officials said. As he fled, the suspect opened fire toward police — engaging officers "in a gun battle," according to Guglielmi.

The gunman got into a waiting vehicle, police said. It wasn't clear whether he was shot.

A police officer was being treated for chest pains.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.

