Four Chicago Red Stars players named to the USWNT for the World Cup

CHICAGO – In just over a month, the United States will have a title to defend in France.

To help pursue that goal, the women’s national soccer team will have a quartet of players from the Chicago Red Stars on the pitch for the 2019 World Cup.

Four members of the NWSL team were named to the 23-player national team squad that will play in the tournament in France from June 7-July 7th.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defender Tierna Davidson, along with midfielders Julie Ertz and Morgan Brian were all named to the squad by head coach Jill Ellis. They will try to earn the fourth World Cup title in the USWNT’s history, with the previous titles coming in 1991, 1999, and 2015.

Three of the players – Naeher, Ertz, and Brian – are all returning for the team that won the World Cup in Canada. Naeher is expected to be the starting goalkeeper after serving as the backup for the tournament title team four years ago, while Ertz and Brian figure to be key contributors to the club.

At 20 years old, Davidson will be the youngest of the 23 players on the roster, having made her debut with the national team in January of 2018. She was the No. 1 pick in the NWSL draft for the Red Stars in 2019 and has played every minute for the team this season.

