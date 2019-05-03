Good Samaritan steps up after boy’s wheelchair stolen in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A good Samaritan surprised a Little Village boy Friday after the 12-year-old’s wheelchair and trumpet were stolen last weekend.

Sixth-grader Jose Ortado has muscular dystrophy and requires a wheelchair to get around. Someone broke into his family’s van just before midnight Saturday near 30th Street and Pulaski Road, and stole the boy’s wheelchair and trumpet.

Jose spent several days using an old wheelchair he outgrew several years ago. But on Friday, a good Samaritan helped deliver a new wheelchair and shower chair to Jose’s Little Village home.

“I'm thankful for the wheelchair and the shower chair,” Jose said. “This one's too small.”

It was all made possible by Robert Larson, who runs K - 9 Specialties, an organization that uses search dogs to find missing people. When Larson heard what happened to Jose, Larson reached out to his considerable network and was able to procure a new wheelchair donated by a good Samaritan in Antioch.

“As soon as I read the story,” Larson said, “I was appalled someone could do this, steal a wheelchair, trumpet. You don't need to sell it. What about this boy's feelings?”

Jose is a sixth grader at Little Village Academy and has played the trumpet for two years. Larson said he got word this week that someone else is donating a trumpet.

Volunteers are hosting a fundraiser for the family May 19 to help buy a new van with a ramp to make it easier for Jose to get around.