Park Ridge hospital celebrates 17-year-old boy’s ‘magical’ recovery

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Doctors called Lars Petersdorff's recovery "magical."

The 17-year-old suburban high school student suffering from a rare, sometimes fatal, immune disorder was back on his feet, well before anyone expected.

In late December, Petersdorff was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition in which the immune system began to attack the nerves in his body. Complications can result in death. It can take up as long as three years to recover, and many victims still suffer side effects.

Lars was paralyzed, on life support, unable to talk and with difficulty breathing.

He recovered in just three months and was able to sing and dance again in his swing choir at Cary-Grove High School.

Doctors at Advocate Children's Hospital say Lars' positive attitude and determination helped him recover quickly.