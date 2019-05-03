× Video released of driver wanted for hit-and-run on Near West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run on the city’s Near West Side.

Surveillance video released by police captured the accident in the 800 block of South Claremont Avenue, just after 8 a.m. Monday.

A dark-colored Jeep Cherokee is seen hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk of an intersection. The driver stopped and got out of the Jeep, but then got back inside and drove off without helping the injured pedestrian.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521, or submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com