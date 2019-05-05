Lincoln Park celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Cinco on the Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cinco de Mayo may be a celebration of Mexican heritage, but it’s not as huge in Mexico as it has become here in the U.S.

Cinco on the Street in Lincoln Park is a new addition to the many festivals and feasts held to honor the date. The street food there is served up with a side of history from Broken English chef Frank Valdez. The tacos arabas come from the city of Pueblo, where . Back an outnumbered Mexican army defeated invading French troops in 1862. Their victory is celebrated to this day on Cinco de Mayo.

Valdez said the history of Pueblo is also reflected in its tacos.

"What’s different about it, immigrants that came to Pueblo, they brought with them some things that you usually don’t see in Mexican restaurants... so it’s pollo on the pita, and I just finish it off with a little Greek yogurt," Valdez said.

Cinco on the Street is filled with more than just tacos and margaritas, with mechanical bull riding and lucha libre bouts also on the menu.