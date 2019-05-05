Rob Arthur talks baseball on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In his writings for a number of outlets, Rob Arthur looks at a number of different aspects of baseball.

Naturally, he brought a few of these to his conversation on the game during his most recent appearance on Sports Feed on Sunday night.

In his conversation with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur, he talked about a recent story on crime rates in sporting events, one that included a lot of discussion on Wrigley Field. He also discussed the increase in home runs this season for teams around the league, while also talking about the seasons for the Cubs and White Sox a month into 2019.

Rob touched on all these topics during his conversation on Sunday's show, and you can watch it by clicking on the video above or below.