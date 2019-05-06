2 men shot at Argyle CTA Red Line station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were injured after a shooting at the CTA Red Line's Argyle station on Monday, according to police.

The two men were standing on the platform around 4 p.m. at the train station at 1118 W. Argyle Ave. when someone fired shots.

One of the men, a 34-year-old, was shot in the back, stomach, buttocks and groin and was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. The second man, a 41-year-old, sustained a graze wound on his thigh and refused treatment at the scene.

Chicago police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said it was a targeted shooting, and that the two people shot were known to police.

Chicago polices spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the area was "heavily saturated in HD cameras" and said detectives will be reviewing digital evidence.

As of 5:30 p.m., trains were still moving, but were not stopping at Argyle.

No one was taken into custody. Police are searching for a suspect.