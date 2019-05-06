Charges filed in murder of Chicago mom hit by stray bullet in cellphone store

CHICAGO — An Ashburn man has been charged with murdering Candice Dickerson, a mother of three who was fatally shot by a stray bullet last month.

Dickerson, 36, was paying her cellphone bill at the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a bullet flew through the window about 6:30 p.m. April 26 — fatally striking Dickerson in the head. Two of her three sons were with her at the time.

An ambulance was also struck by gunfire, which was believed to have been a shootout between rival gang members. No other injuries were reported.

Bryant Mitchell, 23, of the 3300 block of West 79th Street, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is slated to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday called the killing “senseless” and said, “Our deepest condolences to her family.”

Dickerson had been in the process of renting a four-bedroom apartment above her sister’s home — one bedroom for Dickerson and each of her boys.