Rain, cooler weather on the way
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Drop in temps, rain on the way
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
-
Cooler weather trends for weekend
-
Cooler through Wednesday, ‘bomb cyclone’ could bring storms to the area
-
Week to finish on the cooler side
-
Very wet week ahead, could cause flooding problems in some areas
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
-
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week
-
Round of winter weather, round of rain
-
Snow, cold and rain persist