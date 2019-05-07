× Anthony Rizzo hits 200th career home run

CHICAGO — The result was forgettable, just like the chilly weather that blew through Wrigley Field.

The Cubs dropped a three-run lead halfway through the game, then coughed up a one-run advantage in the ninth in a 6-5 loss to the Marlins that snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Yet, there was still a milestone that was achieved on Monday night, where temperatures hovered in the mid-40s. You can thank Anthony Rizzo for that moment.

In the first inning, Rizzo blasted a two-run homer to left center field to give the Cubs the early lead. It was the 200th of the first baseman’s career, with all but one of those coming in a Cubs uniform.

Per MLB Stats, Rizzo becomes the third-fastest player in Cubs history to reach the milestone, trailing only Ernie Banks and Ron Santo.

With that homer, the first baseman moves into sole possession of ninth place on the Cubs’ all-time home run leader list. At the top of that is Sammy Sosa, who hit 545 homers for the Cubs, with Banks second with 512. Rizzo’s homer on Monday helped him pass Hank Sauer, who had 198 homers in his career with the team, with the next spot on the list being held by Bill Nicholson, who had 205 homers in his Cubs’ career.

The round-tripper was Rizzo’s ninth of the season and continues his stretch of strong hitting for the Cubs. After a slow start, in which he was hitting as low as .159 on April 19, the first baseman has hit .340 with nine homers and 15 RBI with an on-base of .438 and a slugging percentage of .774.

His resurgence at the plate is a big reason why the Cubs have turned a 2-7 start into a 19-13 record, even with the loss on Monday to Miami. It came on a forgettable night outside of Rizzo’s career milestone in the first inning.