Corey Crawford to drive the pace car for the IndyCar Grand Prix

CHICAGO – Fans of the Blackhawks got an idea about how much their goalie enjoyed cars when he participated in a charity auction this past winter that involved the restoration of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

Corey Crawford discussed how much he enjoyed cars as part of the promotional campaign for Blackhawks Charities, and it caught the eye of a major racing series. Now, the goalie is getting his chance to help start off a very busy month of racing at the sport’s greatest venues.

He has hoisted Lord Stanley, now he will take the wheel at The Racing Capital of the World for this Saturday's #INDYCARGP! Fans, RT to welcome @NHLBlackhawks Goaltender Corey Crawford to @IMS!#ThisIsMay | @IndyCaronNBC https://t.co/ePyeYvskMp — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 7, 2019

On Tuesday, Crawford was announced as the driver of the Pace Car for the NTT IndyCar Grand Prix this Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The goalie will have the honor of leading the field to green in a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe as the drivers make their way around the venue’s infield course.

The Grand Prix is one of two races held by the IndyCar Series in May, with the iconic 103rd Indianapolis 500 being staged on Sunday, May 26th.

“I’m honored to have been selected to drive this year’s Pace Car at a place as famous as the Brickyard,” said Crawford in a statement released by the speedway. “Indianapolis is an incredibly passionate sports city, and I couldn’t be more excited to represent the Blackhawks and see their love for IndyCar racing in person.”

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Crawford just completed his 12th year with the Blackhawks, having been selected by the team in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He played in just one game in the Blackhawks’ first Stanley Cup run in the 2009-2010 season, but was primarily in the net for championships in 2013 and 2015.

Concussion issues limited Crawford to just 28 games in 2017-2018 and 38 this past season, as the goalie was 14-18-5 with a 2.93 goals against average.