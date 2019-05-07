Lauren Comitor talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The second month of the Major League Baseball season is now underway with things going as expected on both sides of town.

How the Cubs got to near the top of the NL Central is a bit of a surprise, having to rally back from a terrible start, but they're playing the solid baseball now that they promised back in spring training. Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to have their ups and down in a third rebuilding season, though the injuries continue to frustratingly pile up for the team.

Lauren Comitor of The Athletic discussed both teams during her most recent appearance on Sports Feed on Tuesday with Josh Frydman as the Cubs continue a series with the Marlins and the Sox visit Cleveland.

