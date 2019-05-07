This time, Kris Bryant’s homer against the Marlins is a game-winner for the Cubs

CHICAGO – In a painful finish, perhaps a wonderful moment in the future was foretold.

Down by two runs to the Marlins Monday night, Kris Bryant smashed a 409-foot homer onto Waveland Avenue to get the Cubs within one. Things didn’t end up working out – as Sergio Romo shutdown the Cubs the rest of the inning to snap the team’s seven-game winning streak.

It was a gut-punch after a great stretch, even for an early game in May, considering the bullpen’s three-run meltdown in the top of the ninth. But that homer for Bryant was a prelude to the heroics that were coming for the third baseman and the Cubs.

In the process, Kris added a signature moment to his strong stretch at the plate in late April and early May.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the ninth and a pair of runners on base, Bryant hit a two-run homer to left-center field to give the Cubs a walk-off 5-2 victory over Miami at Wrigley Field. The third baseman was mobbed by his teammates at home plate after reaching home plate and was eventually soaked with water in a warm celebration on a chilly night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are now 20-13 on the season and with a Cardinals loss reclaimed first place in the NL Central. Yet the most encouraging thing comes from Bryant, who is finding the hitting stroke that defined the first three seasons of his career.