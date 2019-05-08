Cubs investigating fan’s on-air ‘offensive’ hand gesture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs say they are investigating a fan using what appeared to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism behind a television reporter who was on the air.

The reporter was Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement early Wednesday that the incident occurred during Tuesday night's game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago at Wrigley Field. He says a person made the gesture while Glanville was working for NBC Sports Chicago.

Kenney released the following statement: