In a drama-filled series, Jason Heyward gets his chance to play hero in a Cubs win

CHICAGO – It was the series before and the series after that was expected to bring all the drama at Wrigley Field. But it turns out the four-game stretch with the struggling Marlins has produced quite a few storylines.

There was Anthony Rizzo’s 200th homer and Pedro Strop’s blown save on Monday. There was Kris Bryant’s walk-off homer and controversy surrounding a racist gesture on Tuesday. Addison Russell was activated for the first time since the end of his suspension before Wednesday’s game before more drama unfolded that night.

For a second-straight night, however, the Cubs managed to smile at the end of the evening, even if it was a little more stressful than the night before. Plus the team got to have a new hero play a the starring role at the finish.

Jason Heyward was the one to deliver a victory to the Cubs on Wednesday as his 11th inning homer helped the Cubs walk-off Miami 3-2 at Wrigley Field. It came after the team blew a lead in the ninth for the second time in three days, costing Kyle Hendricks after another strong performance.

Yet all the drama brought success, improving the Cubs record to 21-13 and stay atop the NL Central division.