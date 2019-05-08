It’s Day 2 for Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot in nation’s capital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- It’s Day 2 of Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot’s visit in Washington, and she insists this is mostly business. She made time to have dinner with friends Tuesday night, but her schedule is packed.

Lightfoot stopped by the Department of Transportation Wednesday morning to see an official there. Chicago is looking for federal dollars for infrastructure and transportation.

Before that, the mayor-elect returned to the White House. She did not meet with President Trump, but she did talk to the assistant to the president for Strategic Initiatives and the director of the Office of American Innovation. They discussed criminal justice reform and Opportunity Zones, the Congressional effort to encourage long-term investments in low-income communities.

Lightfoot sat down with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday for a conversation about workforce development and criminal justice reform. She also met with Democratic congressional leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi offered advice on leading a big city. The speaker’s father and brother both served as Baltimore mayor.

The mayor-elect said this trip is important because when Mayor Rahm Emanuel took office he already had relationships in Washington. Lightfoot is looking to build her own.

"This is really about making sure that we’re moving forward introducing me and my new administration to people who are here in Washington who will hopefully will be generous in giving us resources." Lightfoot told WGN. "Mayor Emanuel obviously had deep relationships with people here in Washington so for me it’s really about forming new relationships understanding that Chicago is headed into a very different chapter that are challenges are there but also being a cheerleader for our city."

The mayor-elect is now back on the House side of the capitol. On Thursday, she'll head to the Senate.