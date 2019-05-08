Mark Potash discusses the Bears’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It says something about a franchise that the biggest debate this offseason was which player will handle the kicking duties this fall.

Indeed that was the biggest storyline for the Bears over the last few months, since they already had a number of players settled into their positions after the 2018 season. Even the running back positions was settled quickly despite the trade of Jordan Howard this offseason.

Mark Potash has followed all of the moves by Ryan Pace this offseason on Sports Feed Wednesday with Josh Frydman. The Sun Times reporter discussed a number of topics with the team over the course of three segments and you can see their discussion in the videos above or below.