Surveillance images released of 2 suspects wanted in shooting at CTA Red Line stop

Posted 7:46 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, May 8, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released images of two suspects wanted for a shooting on the CTA Red Line.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Monday at the Argyle station, located at 1118 W. Argyle St.

Police said one of the two suspects showed a handgun and fired shots at two men on the platform. A 34-year-old man was shot in the back, abdomen, buttocks and groin and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other man refused medical treatment for a graze wound.

The surveillance images released Wednesday morning capture one male suspect wearing a black Adidas jacket with dark ripped jeans and green shoes. The other male has short dreadlocks and wore a light Hilfiger hooded jacket, blue pants with white stripes running down the side and white-and-black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.