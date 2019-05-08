Tanker rollover crash on Elmhurst Road could close ramps to I-90 for 10 hours

Posted 12:45 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, May 8, 2019

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A rollover tanker truck crash on the overpass of I-90 at Elmhurst Road may keep ramps to and from the expressway closed into the evening rush, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The crash involving an overturned tanker truck happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Elmhurst Road above the Jane Addams Tollway in Des Plaines. The crash caused a chemical leak from the tanker and was contained around 11 a.m., but Hazmat teams are still cleaning up.

The Illinois Tollway said in a tweet that the ramps to and from I-90 were expected to be closed for about 10 hours due to the earlier crash.

Des Plaines police said they would update the public via their Facebook page.

 

