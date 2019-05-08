× The White Sox bullpen couldn’t finish the job this time in a loss to the Indians

CLEVELAND – Lucas Giolito almost saw his incredible effort on Tuesday night spoiled by the hosts at Progressive Field.

Luckily for the pitcher and the White Sox, Alex Colome came into a bases-loaded situation created by Jace Fry after Giolito left and got a strikeout of Carlos Santana. The pitcher would then work an uneventful ninth to finish a 2-0 White Sox win.

Things wouldn’t work out quite as well on Wednesday evening.

Tied at three in the ninth with the Indians, Francisco Lindor got a single off Fry between a pair of strikeouts. Then Santana delivered, knocking a two-run homer off Kelvin Herrera into the right-field seats to walk-off the White Sox 5-3.

This continues a rough stretch for Herrera, who allowed five earned runs in 2/3 of an inning on Sunday in a loss to the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. His struggles with his one batter on Wednesday ended the modest two-game win streak for the visitors in Cleveland and dropped their record to 16-19 on the season.