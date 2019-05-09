16-year-old girl claims to be mother of newborn found in alley, police say

Posted 5:58 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:05AM, May 9, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police are questioning a 16-year-old girl who says she is the mother of a newborn found abandoned on top of a garbage can in an alley on the Northwest Side.

A woman and her daughter discovered the baby boy Tuesday night in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood. He was wrapped in a blanket and his umbilical cord was still attached. The cord was not clamped, so he was bleeding. They brought the baby to a fire station, and a fire department spokesman said the baby was “blue, unresponsive, no pulse.” Firefighters shocked the baby back to life, and then he was transported to a hospital. The baby’s condition has been stabilized.

According to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, detectives are speaking with the 16-year-old girl at Area North police headquarters, and working to confirm her claim of being the mother.

Since the discovery of the abandoned baby, the family of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui said they believed the newborn could be her child. They asked police and DCFS to do a DNA test to see if there’s a connection. Her family says she was nine months pregnant when she went missing.

But Guglielmi said Ochoa-Uriostegui is not the same teen talking to detectives about the newborn.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.