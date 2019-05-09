16-year-old girl claims to be mother of newborn found in alley, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are questioning a 16-year-old girl who says she is the mother of a newborn found abandoned on top of a garbage can in an alley on the Northwest Side.

A woman and her daughter discovered the baby boy Tuesday night in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood. He was wrapped in a blanket and his umbilical cord was still attached. The cord was not clamped, so he was bleeding. They brought the baby to a fire station, and a fire department spokesman said the baby was “blue, unresponsive, no pulse.” Firefighters shocked the baby back to life, and then he was transported to a hospital. The baby’s condition has been stabilized.

According to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, detectives are speaking with the 16-year-old girl at Area North police headquarters, and working to confirm her claim of being the mother.

Since the discovery of the abandoned baby, the family of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui said they believed the newborn could be her child. They asked police and DCFS to do a DNA test to see if there’s a connection. Her family says she was nine months pregnant when she went missing.

But Guglielmi said Ochoa-Uriostegui is not the same teen talking to detectives about the newborn.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.