2 charged after shooting outside River North nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were charged after shots were fired after a fight outside of a River North nightclub.

Levertise Hewing, 32, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Antione Davis, 36, was charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer, misdemeanor reckless conduct and misdemeanor driving on a revoked license.

The incident started at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Erie Street. A witness said people inside two cars had been arguing before the gunshots were fired. Video posted to Instagram captured the gunfire.

Officers saw a white Rolls Royce race away onto the Ontario feeder ramp to Interstate 90, where it crashed. Two men ran out, and police captured one of them nearby.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The two are due on bond court on Friday.