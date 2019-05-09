Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot: Day 3 in DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — While Congress clashes with President Trump over subpoenas and other matters, Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot looks to secure resources for the city and network on day three of her visit to Washington.

Nearly ever member of the Chicago Congressional delegation was at a Thursday morning meeting with Lightfoot.

This get-together took place before Lightfoot sat down with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

This is the final day of Lightfoot’s three-day trip focused on relationship building. She has stopped by at the Washington DC City Hall, the Department of Transportation, the White House and Capitol Hill.

She also attended a fundraiser and had dinner with old friends.

Most of her meetings have included official business but her gathering at the Democratic Club Thursday morning included some party politics.

Not on hand for the meeting was Congressman Bobby Rush, who hit Lightfoot during the campaign with harsh rhetoric saying her supporters would have blood on their hands after the next police shooting.

Without apologizing, Rush brushed off the comment as old news and wished Lightfoot well.