Father Pfleger to host Minister Louis Farrakhan at rally over Facebook ban

CHICAGO — St. Sabina Catholic Church will stage a rally Thursday night to protest Facebook’s ban on Minister Louis Farrakhan.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger invited the longtime leader of the Chicago-based Nation of Islam to attend and respond to what he calls “an outrage.”

Facebook banned Farrakhan, as well as conservative figures like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopolous, for what Facebook considers hate speech.

Organizers plan to stream the 7 p.m. rally online and on Facebook Live. It’s unclear if Facebook will censor the stream.

Leaders at the Illinois Holocaust Museum will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to denounce the rally.