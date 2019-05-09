Kim Foxx in court today to make new requests in Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx heads to court Thursday to make new requests regarding the Jussie Smollett case.

Foxx is requesting that a judge unseal documents in the case so that the Cook County Office of Independent Inspector General can review them. It’s a move many people have been waiting for, but it doesn’t look like the public would have access to those documents.

This would allow the OIIG to conduct its investigation in how the case was handle, and whether the state’s attorney’s office did anything improper.

It has been six weeks since prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett, and the records were immediately sealed. The actor was facing 16 counts of disorderly conduct for the alleged hoax hate crime attack.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but it’s unclear if the judge will make a decision right away. Meanwhile, Smollet’s legal team has no objections to this motion.

Another hearing is scheduled for Friday, when a judge is expected to decide whether to recuse himself from deciding whether to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case due to his own potential conflict of interest.