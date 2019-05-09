Steven Griffith discusses his book ‘The Time Cleanse’ on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's spent a long part of his life in athletics in a number of roles, so being able to use time well is essential to effect work.

So Steven Griffith put his knowledge and philosophies into a new book called "The Time Cleanse" in which he discusses how people can make the most of their spare time to be effective in their life.

Naturally, Jarrett Payton had a lot of questions on time management ready to go for Steven on Thursday's Sports Feed as he appeared on the show to discuss the new book. Steven also discussed how Walter Payton gave him a lesson or two on life in his younger days.

To watch Steven's segments with Jarrett on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.