Business is good for ‘Bryzzo,’ which means it’s good for the Cubs, too

CHICAGO — The “Bryzzo” promotional campaign created by Major League Baseball served to honor Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo’s contribution to the Chicago Cubs’ success.

The duo have together delivered a number of memorable moments with the team since they started playing together in 2015.

Hence the promotional “Bryzzo Souvenir Company” commercials. In this fantasy office, business was good. When it’s the same on the field, the Cubs are VERY good.

So, it’s no surprise that the team’s recent winning ways, which have put them at the top of the NL Central, have been fueled by the strong play of the easily promotable pair.

On Thursday, both Bryant and Rizzo homered against the Marlins in a 4-1 victory that helped the Cubs take 3-of-4 from Miami at Wrigley Field. It continues a strong stretch for the duo in the month of May, along with the last 11 games, of which the Cubs have won 10.

In May, Rizzo is batting .367 with four homers and 11 RBI while also sporting a .400 on-base and .731 slugging percentage. He hit three of those homers against the Marlins, surpassing 200 for his career.

Bryant has matched Rizzo in homers (4) and RBI (11) while hitting .333 himself with a .500 on-base and .800 slugging percentage. Like Rizzo, Bryant also hit three home runs against Miami, including the walk-off winner on Tuesday night.

Like the Cubs themselves, the pair have enjoyed a strong turnaround over the last month after each hit season-low averages in mid-April. Bryant was down to .217 on April 16th while Rizzo was at .159 on April 17. Since then, it’s been a complete turnaround for each, with Kris batting .254 with five homers and 17 RBI, with the bulk of the production coming the last two weeks.

Rizzo has been a bit more consistent since his average bottomed out in April, hitting .324 with six homers and 17 RBI.

To no surprise, the Cubs’ record reflects the player’s surge in production. Over their last 24 games, the Cubs are 19-5 and have won 10 of their last 11 to improve to 22-13, which is the second-best record in the National League.

Perhaps another “Bryzzo” commercial is in order because business is good for the players along with the club they play for.