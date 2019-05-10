× Chicago police head to Washington to honor fallen officers

WASHINGTON — Chicago Police Department officials and the families of fallen officers are heading to Washington D.C. to honor those killed in the line of duty.

A police motorcade departed CPD headquarters around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The ceremonies in the nation’s capitol next week will honor Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, and officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary, who were all killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The wives and children making the trip will be escorted by CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson and the police co-workers of their loved ones.

More than 200 Chicago police officers are also making the trip to support the families as they take part in National Police Week. The CPD contingent is especially big this year given the big losses for the department.

The schedule in Washington includes:

Sunday: Wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Monday: Candlelight vigil on the National Mall for all fallen officers

Wednesday: U.S. Capitol ceremony, meeting with President Trump