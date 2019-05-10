Illinois proposed $1,000 electric vehicle registration fee

Posted 12:33 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, May 10, 2019

CHICAGO — Electric vehicle owners in Illinois may face a $1,000 registration fee.

The proposed hike is nearly 60 times more than the current electric vehicle registration fee of $17.50.

The proposal is aimed at raising money to make road improvements across the state. Electric vehicles don’t pay the state’s gas tax, which is used to fund road repairs.

The hike is being called unfair by current electric vehicle owners and a sales disincentive.

Hybrids and electric hybrids are not included in the $1,000 registration fee proposal.

 

