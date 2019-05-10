Teen parents, baby’s grandmother charged after newborn left abandoned in Chicago alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The teenage parents of a newborn left atop a trash can in Chicago are facing attempted murder charges, and a grandmother of the child is accused of lying to police about finding the baby boy.

Chicago police say the 16-year-old mother and 17-year-old father are expected to appear Friday in juvenile court. The teens are not being named because they are juveniles.

Police say the girl gave birth, wrapped the boy in a towel and placed him atop a garbage can Tuesday in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. They say the boy put the baby in a bag before calling his 37-year-old mother, Karla Antimo, who took the child to a fire station.

Antimo is charged with disorderly conduct for falsely reporting how she ended up with the child. She is scheduled to appear in bond court at the Criminal Courthouse Friday.

The baby had to be resuscitated, but is said to be doing better at Lurie Children's Hospital.