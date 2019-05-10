White Sox’s Tim Anderson to donate $500 for each stolen base to anti-violence initiatives

CHICAGO — He’s a player that’s known not only for his enthusiasm for baseball, but also for having a passion for working in the community.
This week, Tim Anderson continued to show his desire to help the Chicago community with his latest campaign.
On Instagram, the White Sox shortstop announced that he’s starting a new fundraiser “Stealing Away at Senseless Violence,” in which he will donate $500 per steal to his League of Leaders charity.
Fans can see more on the campaign at https://pledgeit.org/tim-anderson.
🚨Introducing: Pledge It! • With EVERY stolen base I swipe this season, I personally pledge $500 to help steal away from senseless violence within our communities 🙌🏾 • YOU can help by pledging too! When you become a pledger, you choose how much you want to donate to this cause. This amount will be donated each time I steal a base! • 🙏🏾 As appreciation for our pledgers, anyone who’s total pledge over the course of the season is at least $50 will be entered in our giveaway! Picked at random, the winner will receive an official, game-used and autographed base! 💯 • You can learn more and join me in becoming a pledger by going to our website (link in bio)
Anderson has done work in the South Side community since his debut with the White Sox. On April 15, he hosted a number of young players for a viewing of the film “42” on Jackie Robinson Day.
This season, Anderson enjoyed the best start of his career, hitting .381 in the month of April with six homers and 17 RBI. For his efforts, the shortstop was named the American League’s Player of the Month.
Despite a slow start at the plate in May, Anderson is still hitting .323 with 20 RBI.
Now he continues his next initiative in what has been a very successful start to the 2019 season.