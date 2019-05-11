Cloudy Mother’s Day forecast; Rain possible

Posted 6:36 PM, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, May 11, 2019

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.