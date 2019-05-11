Four Chicago gang members indicted on racketeering charges

CHICAGO — Four Chicago gang members are indicted on federal racketeering conspiracy charges in connection with a string of deadly shootings.

The five-count indictment alleges that Santo Lozoya, Jose Martinez, Hector Rojas and Pedro Navarro committed three murders and shot two others between 2015 and 2017.

Loyoza and Martinez were charged with the December, 2016 slaying of Crispin Coliz, who was on his way home from a Chicago Bulls game.

Navarro was arrested in the murder of 15-year-old Xavier Soto and shooting of another teen in April, 2017 and Rojas was accused in the 2015 slaying of 19-year-old Daniel Guerra.

Lozoya, Martinez and Rojas entered not guilty pleas to the federal charges.

Navarro will be arraigned at a later date.