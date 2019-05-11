× Man killed in gunfire exchange with Chicago police

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a man was killed in a gunfire exchange with police on the West Side Saturday.

Police said the man shot at police multiple times near the 1400 block of Lawndale Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood around 3:30 p.m.

No officers were injured in the shooting but one was suffering from chest pains and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said a second person involved in the incident is in custody. A gun was recovered from the scene.

