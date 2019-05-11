Thinking Ahead: How to prepare this year to be ready for next tax season

Posted 10:13 PM, May 11, 2019, by

We trust you made it through this tax season whether or not you're satisfied with how it turned out. CPA Richard Heinz stopped by the studio to give some advice on what to do this year to prepare for next tax season. Take a look.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.