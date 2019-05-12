Cubs rely on their stars to win their series finale against the Brewers

CHICAGO – Having new heroes pop up during the season is great, but to find success, a group has to rely on their best to get them through.

That was the truth when it came to the Cubs’ series finale against the Brewers on a rainy, chilly night Sunday at Wrigley Field. They guys that fans have gotten used to helping their team over the past five years helped to pull out a series win over the course of nine innings.

Jon Lester spared an exhausted bullpen from heavy work with a yeoman’s performance while Javier Baez and Kris Bryant came up with critical hits in a 4-1 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday. That effort along with the 15-inning win on Saturday gives the Cubs a series victory over their division rivals, putting them a season-high two games ahead of the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

