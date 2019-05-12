Girl, 7, critically injured in Kane County hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP -- A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life following a hit-and-run crash in unincorporated Kane County.

The driver ditched his truck after hitting this girl and neighbors think he could have ran away through the woods near the Fox River.

Police say a man in a black Dodge pickup truck was driving on Geneva Avenue and hit a 7-year old girl riding a bike in St. Charles Township. The driver fled the scene.

Police found the abandoned truck a few miles away and the driver was nowhere to be found.

The child was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Police have been searching all over the area for the driver. Witnesses in nearby Norris Woods say officers were stopping and asking people if they had seen anyone matching his description.

Meanwhile, residents just a few miles from the scene spotted the ditched truck and called police.

A resident who lives on the same street as the man who owns the truck spoke to WGN, and is encouraging him to turn himself in.

Police believe the driver is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with a pony tail and wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.