CHICAGO — A man was shot when he answered the door of his apartment.

It happened at 10:43 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. 82nd Street.

The knock came from the back door of his third floor apartment.

The man at the door opened fire.

The 23-year-old victim was shot several times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody.