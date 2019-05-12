Rick Camp talks Bulls and the NBA Playoffs on Spots Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is an exciting time in basketball for everyone, even Bulls fans.

While the Final Four of the NBA Playoffs is getting set on Sunday, fans here in Chicago are getting fired up for Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery. A good result could land the Bulls Zion Williamson or a coveted top three selection in June's draft.

Rick Camp of 670 The Score was back on Sports Feed to discuss both of those topics on Sunday's show with Jarrett Payton. He gave his thoughts on the Bulls' offseason, the upcoming draft, along with this week's conference finals.

You can watch Rick's segments with Jarrett on Sunday's show by clicking on the video above or below.