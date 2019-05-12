For the latest forecast, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Scattered showers Sunday night, temperatures rise this week
-
More wet weather ahead this week
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week
-
After a gorgeous start, temperatures moderately warm this week
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week
-
-
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
-
Very wet week ahead, could cause flooding problems in some areas
-
Temperatures dive Tuesday night, rise again Wednesday
-
Cool end to the week, but temperatures hit the 70s Sunday
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
-
After a cool start, temperatures march into the 60s this week
-
Passing showers Sunday, warmest day in nearly 6 months Monday
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening