14-year-old CTA shooting suspect in court

CHICAGO -- The 14-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a CTA Red Line stop spent all weekend in custody.

A judge released him Friday, but his mother did not come pick him up. She said it was a very long journey for her, and she feels that he is safer in jail.

The suspect is not being identified because he is a minor.

The teen is accused of aggravated battery and attempted first degree murder for allegedly trying to kill two men last Monday afternoon, during rush hour at the Argyle Red line stop in Uptown.

The juvenile was supposed to be released from jail Friday because he wasn't brought before a judge within 24 hours of his arrest. That meant the judge legally had to release him to his mother without electronic monitoring.

Police say they only held him in custody for 21 hours.

Under state law, a juvenile cannot be detained for more than 40 hours before seeing a judge, and in Cook County juveniles must be seen by a judge within 24 hours.

The 14-year-old has had two previous cases in front of this same judge. Prosecutors say by being in possession of a gun last week and attempting to kill the two men, he violated his probation. Now they can hold him in jail for up to 14 days.

He's also now being classified as a violent offender, which will impact his sentence if found guilty.

On Monday, the judge also said she fears for his safety, and his families, because the Chicago Police Department released his picture for the media before they knew he was 14, and there's a concern over retaliation.

The juvenile suspect returns to court on May 29.