Bears running back Mike Davis buys his mom a house for Mother’s Day

CHICAGO – Everyone had their way to say thank you to their mom on Sunday.

Some did it with something as simple as a visit or phone call. Others bought cards, flowers, candy, or something simple to say thank you on Mother’s Day 2019.

New Bears running back Mike Davis had his own idea for a gift to his mom on Sunday – and it was quite as present.

They tried to get me crying but you can’t see them . Happy Mother’s Day Mom new crib 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/3vrb9NmcIH — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) May 12, 2019

On Sunday afternoon, Davis posted this video of him surprising his mother with a brand new house. The video shows the pair embracing on the driveway then walking up towards the new home, which has a bow on the door.

“They tried to get me crying but you can’t see the . Happy Mother’s Day Mom new crib,” Davis wrote on the Twitter post with the video.

The Bears gave the shoutout on Twitter to the running back for his gesture on this Mother’s Day, calling it “Amazing.”

Davis signed a two-year, $6 million dollar contract with the Bears this offseason which included a $2 million signing bonus. He spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks after spending two with the 49ers in 2015 and 2016. A native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Davis played college football at South Carolina and was selected by San Francisco in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

A versatile back, Davis is expected to see heavy playing time in the backfield in 2019 with third-year player Tarik Cohen and rookie David Montgomery.