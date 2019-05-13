FeedonThis: The injury bug bites, again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If White Sox fans are feeling a bit snake-bitten, they wouldn't be wrong.

Injuries to a number of young players during the rebuild have been a very difficult part of the team's rebuild over the past few years. On Monday, three more players were declared out for the 2019 season due to injuries, including starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about the tough luck for the club on Sports Feed Monday, and that conversation is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can see in the video above.

Reactions to Kawhi Leonard's game-winning, series winning shot to help the Raptors beat the Sixers in Game 7 Sunday were as strong as the play itself.

Josh and Jarrett recapped that during Social Fodder in the video above.

Man Crush Monday featured selections from two different leagues on the show.

You can check out their picks in the video above.