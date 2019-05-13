Person of interest sought in hit-and-run that critically injured 7-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. -- Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old girl critically injured in unincorporated St Charles Township.

Police say a man in a black Dodge pickup truck was driving on Geneva Avenue near the intersection of Courier Ave Sunday afternoon, when he hit 7-year old Lexi Hanson, who was riding a bike. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Police found the abandoned truck a few miles away, and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Lexi was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, however detectives are looking for Brian Quartuccio, who authorities are calling a person of interest in the crash. He is known to live in the area of where the crash occurred.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 630-444-1103.

A GoFundMe was set up by the girl's aunt to help raise money for medical expenses.