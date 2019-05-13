Suspect identified in police-involved shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO — A man who was shot and killed by Chicago police over the weekend in Lawndale has been identified.

According to police, officers approached 26-year-old Sharell Brown as he walked in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue on Saturday afternoon to discuss “a weapons issue,” and spotted a gun.

Police said Brown pointed the gun and engaged in an “armed confrontation” with officers, then fled the scene.

Assisting officers found him a short time later, and gunfire was exchanged again.

Brown was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

The two Chicago police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative desk duty.