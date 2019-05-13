White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon will undergo Tommy John surgery

CHICAGO – When it was mentioned as a possibility about a week-and-a-half ago, many White Sox fans feared that one of the main pitchers in their rotation was headed towards major surgery.

On Monday, Rick Hahn confirmed those fears about starter Carlos Rodon.

The White Sox general manager announced that the starting pitcher will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Hahn had mentioned this could be a possibility when Rodon was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 2nd.

Rodon will undergo the procedure this week and the hope is that he could return to the White Sox for the second half of the 2020 season.

Hahn also announced that relief pitcher Nate Jones will undergo a forearm procedure that will cost him the rest of the 2019 season.

Better news from the general manager came regarding Eloy Jimenez, who is headed to Triple-A Charlotte to begin rehab on an ankle injury suffered on April 26th. Hahn told reporters that there is hope that the outfielder could return for the team’s next road trip starting on May 20th in Houston.